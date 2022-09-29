Search

29 Sept 2022

Boots in Dundalk commences Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service

Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service has commenced for the 22’/23’ season

Boots in Dundalk commences Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service

Boots in Dundalk commences Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Boots has announced that the Winter Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Service has commenced for the 22’/23’ season. New this year is the option to book an appointment to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccination together at the same appointment. In Louth, this service is available in stores in Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk and St. Laurence S.C. Drogheda.

This year, Boots pharmacies nationwide will offer the following services:

  • Winter Flu Vaccination Service for adults aged 18 and above
  • Winter Flu Nasal Vaccination Service for children aged 2 – 17 years
  • COVID-19 Vaccination Service for children and adults aged 12 years and above
  • Winter Flu Plus COVID-19 Vaccination Service for adults aged 18 years and above

To avail of the vaccinations, customers will need to be eligible for each vaccine with no clinical contradictions. The flu vaccination service is free of charge for persons for whom vaccination is recommended by the HSE such as those over the age of 65 or anyone over the age of 18 within at-risk groups (for more information on groups at risk, visit here), otherwise there is a charge of €30. 

There will be no charge for COVID-19 vaccinations. Patients are welcome to attend for their first dose of COVID vaccination or any subsequent doses indicated including boosters in line with HSE eligibility criteria. Detail on eligibility criteria can be found at COVID-19 vaccines - HSE.ie

Consistent safety measures and processes at Boots ensure that the experience for customers and colleagues is as safe as possible. To book an appointment, go to boots.ie./winter-flu- vaccination-service, read some key information to ensure the service is suitable for you, complete the pre-consultation form for the service that you or your child wish to avail of and book an appointment for a time that suits you. 

Commenting at the launch of the service, Caoimhe McAuley, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots said, “This year, we are delighted to be able to offer our customers vaccinations against both flu and COVID-19. We know that these viruses are easily transmitted through the winter season and that being vaccinated is the best way of reducing your chances of being infected with or suffering from complications that can arise from either. We also know that vaccinations should reduce the spread within the community. Our online booking system makes it convenient for customers and will minimise waiting times where possible”. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media