Teenager taken to hospital following north Louth collision

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle collision on the Marsh Road in Bellurgan this morning.
Gardai and emergency personnel attended the scene before the girl was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.
A garda spokesperson said:
“Gardaí and emergency services attended a single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:30am today, Thursday, 29th September 2022 on the Marsh Road in Bellurgan, Co Louth.
“One person, a female juvenile aged in her teens, was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision.
“The road involved in this collision is currently open for use.”
