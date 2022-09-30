Coláiste Chú Chulainn student awards

Chisomaga Anyanwu senior Cu Chulainn Award winner, Principal Thomas Sharkey, Imelda Munster TD, Pawel Skalinski Junior Cu Chulainn award winner, Senator John McGahon, Peter Fitzpatrick TD.
Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys officiated at Coláiste Chú Chulainn's annual awards day recently.
The first such event since Covid 19 restrictions were lifted was celebrated by all 820 students with their staff and visitors.
Minister Humphreys commended the school community on the academic, sporting, citizenship and attendance achievements.
Minister Humphreys advised the students to be proud of their achievements to continue their work in all areas of school life.
Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick presented the Sportspersons of the Year awards to Carmen Rasandratana, James Obisan, Sophie Curley Gray, Nicola Nic Giolla Rua, Emmanuel Ojo and Godsent Ibendiogwu.
Senator John McGahon presented the Academic Awards to Gabriella Hrynko, Anastasija Markova, Lorcán Garvin, Daniele Orlandi, Elizabeth Adesanya and Niall Bastible Diaz.
Deputy Imelda Munster presented the Student of the Year awards to Mal Madine, Mylka Kabangu, Esther Ojo, Seán Reilly, Harry Begley and Dáire Mac Searraigh.
Minister Humphreys presented the Cu Chulainn and House Champions Awards to Pawel Skalinski, Chisomaga Anyanwu, Emmet O'Hanrahan and Eimantas Lingis.
LMETB board members Councillors Marianne Butler and Andrea McKevitt presented more than 50 full attendance awards to students.
