Stabannon gain quick revenge over Finbarrs to reach Junior decider

DKIT Sport Junior Football Championship Semi-Final

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 2-7 STABANNON PARNELLS 2-8

Stabannon Parnells learned the lessons of the recent past to gain revenge on the group stage loss against Naomh Fionnbarra to reach the Louth junior final.

Parnells soaked the pressure and made certain of victory, this time with a late clinching free from Harry Butterly in stoppage time. ‘Barrs will rue their wayward shooting down the stretch as they could not find the target when they needed to.

Seán Reynolds won a lot of kick outs late in the game but took the initiative right from the throw-in with the opening score, fuelled solely on his determination to right the wrong from the first group game loss. His sidekick Harry Butterly then added to the perfect start with a free won by Derek Crilly.

Crilly was the only change from the semi-final win at full forward, but Finbarrs responded through the excellent Padraig Butterly and then kept Anthony Briscoe in the Parnells goals more than busy. Briscoe denied Conor Osborne and intercepted Jack Butterly from a certain goal.



Jack Butterly would finally get one past Briscoe and it was worth waiting for. An exquisite strike on the turn from a narrow angle. Butterly generated such venom and with such back lift using the languid style of his.

The scoring rate would soon drop for Stuart Reynolds' side as Stabannon struck back with an unanswered 1-2 in response.

Bobby Butterly, soccer style, finished past Andy McCann after Derek Crilly broke the ball into his path perfectly. Butterly still had a lot to do as he kept control of the O’Neill’s and slotted it home.



Stabannon once again looked comfortable and grew into the ascendancy towards half time with a deserved three-point lead when Fionnbarra caught them cold again. Ciarán Murphy, the hero of the first game, neatly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to make it a draw game, 2-3 to 1-6 at half time.

Finbarrs introduced Hugh Osborne at half time and led from the off with Ciarán Markey this time scoring from the throw-in and quickly added by Finbarrs best player on the day Padraig Butterly.



Stabannon captain David Cluskey somehow picked out Bobby Butterly with a racking cross field ball and with his dander up, Butterly dummy soloed the ball and opened the space up for his second goal.



The Togher men would level twice, but Butterly’s ice cold nerves made sure his side would not be denied the big day out this Saturday where they face off against Glyde Rangers in the Grove (Throw in 4PM).

Having already tasted success when crowned Division 3B champions during the Summer, they now have a chance to land what would be a memorable championship and league double. That would be the icing on the cake having started the year with promotion from the league as their number one priority.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Stephen Doyle, Colin McGrane, Adam Hanratty; Hugh McGrane, Cormac Reynolds, Colum Smyth; Kalum Regan, Brendan Simms; Ciarán Markey (0-1), Conor Osborne (0-1), Padraig Butterly (0-3, 0-1 free); Mairtín Murphy; Jack Butterly (1-1), Ciarán Murphy (1-1, 0-1 free). SUBS: John Doyle for Simms (26), Hugh Osborne for Hanratty (HT), James Butterly for Regan (40), Thomas McCreesh for M Murphy (44).

STABANNON PARNELLS: Anthony Briscoe; Daniel Clinton, Seán Halpenny, Ryan Halpenny; Johnny McGee; Barry Lynch, Shane McCoy, Niall Cluskey, Seán Reynolds (0-2); Bobby Butterly (2-0), Aonghus Giggins, David Cluskey; Barry McCoy; Derek Crilly (0-1), Harry Butterly (0- 5 frees). SUBS: Colm Giggins for A Giggins (35) Robbie Callaghan for D Cluskey (35), Shane Sweeney for Crilly (60).

REF: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels)