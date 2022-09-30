Louth sees rise in recorded aggravated burglary offences

There was a rise in the number of aggravated burglary offences recorded in the Louth Garda Division in the year to June 2022, according to the Recorded Crime figures released by the Central Statistics Office CSO last week.

16 aggravated burglary offences were recorded in Louth in the 12 months to June 2022, up from 11 in the year to June 2021, representing a rise of 31.3%.

Possession of an article (with intent to burgle, steal, demand) offences also saw a slight increase, with four offences recorded in the year to June, up from three the previous year.

There has been a slight fall however, in burglary (not aggravated) offences in Louth in the year to June 2022, with 15 fewer offences recorded, compared to the year to June 2021.

Recorded Crime statistics continue to be categorised by the CSO as Statistics Under Reservation. This categorisation indicates that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO. For more information on this see https://www.cso.ie/en/methods/crime/statisticsunderreservationfaqs/.