Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Millennium Cup team secure trophy

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday Friday Open 8th Sept 22: 1st Michael Short (PH-25) – 44pts, 2nd Darren Hughes (PH 27) – 41pts, 3rd Mulpeter Ross (PH – 0) – 38pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

Jim Hanratty put together a very steady round of golf in the seniors 9-hole competition on Tuesday last. He showed very good course management to have nothing worse than a bogey on his card to finish with 22 points.

Oliver Fox took second on countback from Tommy Duffy on 20 points which was a great score playing off a 9-hole handicap of 5.

Tuesday 20th September Results (9-hole handicap): 1st Jim Hanratty (10) 22pts, 2nd Oliver Fox (5), 20pts c/b, 3rd Tommy Duffy (11) 20pts.

The seniors would like to thank the greenstaff for their cooperation in facilitating the competition during the hollow tinning operation.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

Mannan Castle was victorious in the Millennium Cup. The competition was started in 2000, by Ardee Golf Club. It is played between 10 clubs, four pairs from each clubs committee play fourball betterball, to determine the winning team with the top three cards from each club counting.

This year Mannan Castle GC hosted the Millennium Cup. Ardee GC's Lady Captain Sheila Roche presented the Cup to the winners.

Congratulations to the team that represented this year’s committee: Lady Captain Siobhan Downey, Louise Hanratty, Ali Ellis, Marie Finnegan, Gill Rouiller, Jo Morris, Angela Gartlan and Margaret Carroll who finished with a score of 120.

The last time Mannan Castle won the cup was 22 years ago when we won the inaugural event hosted by Ardee Golf Club in 2000, let’s hope it's not as long again.

Cepta Maddick bought home a fantastic 68 nett to win the competition on September 21. There was nothing flashy on her card, just steady golf to win this Strokeplay even that was generously sponsored by O'Rouke Fuel Ltd.

Just pipped on the breakdown was Kitty Sharkey whose round started with birdie, something that must have felt ordinary her ‘hole in one’ a few weeks ago. Maureen Crawley finished with 72, beating two others on the countback to secure third place.

It’s that time of year, the greens and tee boxes have been hollow cored, they are sure to be back in top class condition very soon again. Strokeplay is tough but stroke on sanded, hollow cored greens, is different gravy. Congratulations to the winners.

In late September you’d probably expect to be playing golf in long sleeves, but that was not the case lately as Mannan ladies haven’t put the short sleeves away just yet.

But the temperatures are sure to drop and when they do this week’s sponsor has their backs with oil, coal, and fuel to keep us warm during the winter. Call David at (042) 966 1372 to get a quote.

18 Hole Stroke sponsored by David O’Rourke Oil -21st Sept 22: 1st Cepta Maddick (23) 68 nett, 2nd Kitty Sharkey (19) 68 nett, 3rd Maureen Crawley (27) 72 nett.

Calling all low handicap lady golfers, Mannan Castle is hosting their first ever Ladies Scratch Cup on the 9th of October, with practise rounds available

If you were around 12.0 handicap index on 1st January 2022, call 042 966 3308 to enter. There will be maximum of 30 places. The competition is sponsored by McMahon, Keyes & Hanratty Accountants.

Club Classic

The 2022 Club Classic was played recently. The weather cooperated, leaving the course in fantastic condition. This was thanks to Head greenskeeper John McBride and his hardworking team along with volunteers 'The Mannan Gangers' who together have the course in tiptop shape.

A huge thanks to sponsors Grant Thornton and Dynamite Fireworks. Thanks to Bernard Doherty and Marie Sweeney for sourcing these sponsors. The format for the 2022 Club Classic was a four person team event with two scores to count at every hole.

2022 Club Classic: 1st Eugene Molloy, Rory Lennon, Paul Kelly and Niall Duffy - 89pts, 2nd Shane Donohue, Noel Dunne, Val Donoghue & Martin Donaghy - 88pts c/b, 3rd Barry Hand, Derek Yorke, John Hand & John Lucas - 88pts c/b, 4th Barry McArdle (v), Tom McDermott, Brendan Gargan (v) & Brian Busby (v) - 88pts, 5th Ian McCluskey (v), Derek Murnaghan, Seamus Martin & John Mc Ginnity - 87 points.

The Best Ladies Team was Jo Morris, Angela McBride, Margaret Carroll and Aine Fitzmaurice, who finished on 77 pts.

The event also had a Nearest to the Pin each day of the Classic, but it seems like your name had to be 'John' to win nearest to the pin. John Reagan took the honours on Friday, John Burke on Saturday and John Lucas finishing the set with fine approach shot on Sunday.