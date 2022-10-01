'Little Notes for Little Dotes' classical music for kids at Dundalk's An Táin

Glas Quartet, a vibrant and exciting Irish collective of Louth-based professional musicians brings a charming classical music show for your littlest ones to An Táin Arts Centre. 'Little Notes for Little Dotes' on Wednesday 19th October and Wednesday 23rd November at 10:30am.
This intimate show provides a relaxed morning of classical music for little ones. The concerts are based around the times of the day.
From wake time and playtime to nap time and bedtime. Each piece of music is curated with the time of day in mind. Playtime is especially fun and includes arrangements of nursery rhymes by Annemarie McGahon (viola). Suitable for 0 - 3 years.
Tickets €5 each (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket per person) and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie
