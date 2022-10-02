Picture Gallery: Castlebellingham Golf Society Outing

While the Summer has past us by in a flash and autumn is slowly coming to an end, golf societies are still taking to the course to enjoy a day of sporting action with their friends and colleagues.
Recently the Castlebellingham Golf Society held an outing at Ardee Golf Club. There to take in the atmosphere and take some cracking snaps was the Democrat's resident photographer Arthur Kinahan.
Did he catch you before heading out on the course?

