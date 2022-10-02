Louth non-profit organisation shortlisted for the 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund

Committed to the development of sustainable communities, where economic and environmental stability as well as social equity is at its heart, Coca-Cola today revealed the 22 non-profit organisations preparing to pitch for a grant share of this year’s €100K Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, which includes a local project from Louth.

The project from Louth preparing to pitch to a panel of judges is My Streets Ireland, in Drogheda, which is seeking funding for a programme which aims to connect young people through a collaborative community arts project. Led by a team of artists, participants will learn artistic and environmental repurposing skills, with their creative expressions displayed in the 2023 St. Patrick's Day festival in Drogheda.

Now in its twelfth year, over 200 charities, community groups and non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland submitted applications to this year’s Fund, which were assessed under the categories of education and training, diversity and inclusion in young people and projects focused on encouraging young people to care for the environment.

Through the Thank You Fund, Coca-Cola is concentrating supports around local groups with ideas to help young people take a more active role in shaping, creating and maintaining sustainable communities for the benefit of all, with the 22 shortlisted non-profit organisations invited to pitch their project for funding to a panel of judges over the coming weeks.

In addition, each of the shortlisted organisations now go forward to the ‘People’s Choice Award,’ giving the public a chance to have their say and vote for their favourite local group. The recipient of this accolade will be awarded an immediate grant of €5,000 to help deliver the proposed project within their local community.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s shortlisted groups, Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland, said; “Today we’re thrilled to reveal the twenty-two youth groups from across the island of Ireland who are in with a chance to receive a share of this year’s €100,000 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund. Established in 2011 to help local community groups support and develop the future of young people, this year’s Fund is designed to back leaders in local communities across the island of Ireland working to nurture a generation of change champions within a challenging economic and social environment.

"Young people have a unique passion and drive to make the world a better place for the generations to come. Through their impactful ideas, shortlisted groups have demonstrated a determination to help young people take a more active role in shaping, creating and maintaining sustainable communities for the benefit of all.

"As well as pitching their project for funding to a panel of judges, we’re giving the public a chance to have their say and vote for the ‘People’s Choice Award’. The recipient group will be awarded an immediate grant of €5,000 to help deliver the proposed project within their local community. Our team at Coca-Cola and our partners at the Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland would like to wish the 22 groups all the best in the final stages.”

Leaders of the 22 shortlisted groups will also be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop hosted by Coca-Cola Thank You Fund partners at the Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland, before pitching their project ideas to the panel of judges for a chance to secure an activation grant of €10,000 or €5,000.

Joining the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund judging panel once again this year and delivering the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund shortlist workshop Lucy Masterson, Chief Executive of Coca-Cola Thank You Fund supporters, Irish Youth Foundation closed by saying; “Cost-of-living challenges continue to impact society and in particular our young people as they attempt to navigate further financial obstacles and uncertainties. It is encouraging to see the standard of this year’s applications and so many worthwhile organisations working towards creating a better environment for the next generation to thrive in both now, and in the future.

“The workshop we are running with the shortlisted groups will equip local champions with the tools they need to develop impactful and informative applications for funding with the goal of futureproofing their capacity to support their local community.

Details of the 22 shortlisted projects can be found at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou with the voting lines for this year’s ‘People’s Choice Award,’ now open.