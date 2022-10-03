Search

03 Oct 2022

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk plant urban orchard

Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk plant urban orchard

Students from 3 Darwin planting the trees

Reporter:

Jason Newman

03 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Local school students in Coláiste Chú Chulainn have installed Dundalk's latest urban orchard on their school grounds.
The project was led by a group of students in 3 Darwin, led by Daniel Connolly, Mervedi Muteba and Lukas Vasaitas.

Daniel Connolly explained:

"We have a huge campus right in the centre of Dundalk. when we looked around, we realised that there was the potential to produce our own food, to absorb carbon and also to support pollinators in the area.

“Our class had a bake sale and raised the funds to buy a variety of 25 apple, pear, cherry and plum trees.
"It is important for us to increase public awareness of the environment so we planted the orchard along Marshes Avenue where motorists and pedestrians could see the fruit growing.

"As young citizens, we are passionate about the environment and sustainability.

“We have our own compost in school, made from grass cuttings and food waste. This went into the planting of our new trees.

“We supply our own hen and duck eggs for cooking in school. Ms Caroline Slevin from Hoek Flowers visited school and advised us on the growing of trees and flowers on our campus.

"The next step in our project is to welcome local beekeeper Paul Boyle to school to assess the viability of our campus as a locating for bee hives and the production of school honey," he concluded.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media