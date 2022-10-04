Water disruption in parts of Louth

Irish Water and Louth County Council are working to maintain water supply to customer following an operational issue at Greenmount Water Treatment Plant resulting in depleted water levels in the local reservoir.

Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, some customers in Castlebellingham, Dunleer, Annagassan and surrounding areas will be experiencing low pressure and/or water outages, an Irish Water spokesperson said.

The repairs have been completed and the plant is back in operation, however, water levels in Greenmount reservoir remain critically low.

Crews are working as quickly and efficiently as possible and normal water supply is expected to be restored by 5pm.

It typically takes two to three hours for the water network to refill following operational works.

Irish Water is asking customers to continue to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve where possible.

While handwashing remains a priority, simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply.

Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth and shaving can save up to six litres of water per minute while taking a shower instead of a bath can also make a big difference in water savings.

Speaking about the works, Michael Cunniffe, Irish Water commented: “We are working as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to customers.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when unplanned supply disruptions occur and thanks customers in advance for their patience while we work to restore normal water supply to impacted customers.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.