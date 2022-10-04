Louth family competing in RTE's Ireland's Fittest Family this Sunday

Louth family, the Nugents are one of the families competing in this Sunday's Ireland's Fittest Family on RTE1 at 6.30pm. The Nugents are coached by Davy Fitzgerald. Having crashed out of the competition early last year, Davy Fitz will do whatever it takes to win this year. It’s game-on from the start line!

A big rugby family, Donal used to play rugby, and is now into gym & cycling. Mags into running and athletics, she is also a pilates instructor. Danny is big into athletics. Finn’s main sports are rugby and GAA. Outside of sports, Donal works in Cadbury’s and Mags has a background in nursing, and teaches it now. Both Danny & Finn are in school.

In episode 2 of Ireland's Fittest Family, Davy’s Nugents, Anna Geary’s Gallaghers from Donegal, Donncha O'Callaghan's Sheehans from Limerick and Nina Carberry's Burns from Waterford, take on The Lake. The families must each take on the old favourite, Fast and Furious, a four way race over a series of gruelling obstacles. The four families then have their stamina tested in an old favourite which has had a makeover for its new location – Slingshot.

With the scores of the first two events are combined, the winning family goes through to the next round, and the family at the bottom are sent home. Then the other two face Ireland’s Fittest Family’s first ever Water Eliminator.

Don't forget to tune in this Sunday to RTE1 at 6.30 to see how they all fare!



