Search

04 Oct 2022

Dundalk man sentenced for driving without insurance

Dundalk man sentenced for driving without insurance

Dundalk Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

04 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

A father of 12 who had five previous convictions for driving without insurance has been sentenced to a total of four months at Dundalk district court for two further incidents where he was caught driving uninsured.

The court heard John Stokes (51) of College Manor, Hoey's Lane, Dundalk, who had 35 previous convictions, was observed by gardaí driving while disqualified, at College Manor on October 3rd last year. His car was seized the following day after he was stopped by members of the local Garda drugs unit, who knew he was banned from driving.

The Defence barrister told the court his client's partner had recently passed away and he was keen to be able to attend their month's mind mass this weekend.

Man accused of Lordship Credit Union robbery has case transferred to Special Criminal Court

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said while she was very sorry about that, he had five previous convictions for driving without insurance and these are two more.

She added Mr. Stokes has a terrible record and “has absolutely no regard for Road Traffic law at all”.

The judge imposed a two month sentence for the first offence before her and a two month consecutive jail term, along with disqualifications of six years, but at the request of the defence fixed recognizance for an appeal on his own bond of €300 and an independent surety of €1,000 with cash to be lodged.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media