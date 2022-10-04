Search

04 Oct 2022

Fibre broadband rollout expands across Louth

High speed connectivity on the way as 800 premises in Riverstown have completed surveying

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

04 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) has announced that that fibre build works in County Louth are well underway. 

In Louth, there are approximately 9,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, Louth will see an investment of €33M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working. 

NBI, the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), says its crews have made substantial progress in Louth, where Riverstown has now been surveyed. These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed. 

3,298 premises in Louth have already been passed and are available to order or pre-order broadband from the NBI network. The NBI website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.  

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland said: “Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works. We are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as our ability to move premises from the construction phase to the order phase ramps up.  

"We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in County Louth. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available. Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.”   

 

