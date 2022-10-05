Pellet gun recovered as gardai arrest man on Dundalk bound train

A man in his 30s has been arrested after an incident on a train from Pearse Street to Dundalk yesterday evening.
Shortly after 6:30pm gardaí were alerted following concerns about a male passenger travelling on the Dublin to Dundalk train.
A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí at Malahide Railway Station, Co Dublin, a short time later and taken to Swords Garda Station.
A suspected pellet gun was also recovered.
No one was physically harmed and gardai say enquires in to the matter are ongoing.
