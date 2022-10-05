High class juveniles take the honours in competitive listed action in Dundalk

It was a quality night of racing at Dundalk Stadium last Friday night with two Listed Races, both worth €47,500, both for two-year-olds, forming the highlights.

Firstly, it was the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Legacy Stakes, run over a trip of five furlongs.

“Funny Money Honey is finding plenty for pressure”, said course commentator Jerry Hannon as the Jessica Harrington-trained filly (11/2) gamely held off one of the two English raiders, Malrescia, on the run to the line under Shane Foley to secure the winner’s purse of €28,025.

The runner-up is trained in Newmarket by 30-year-old George Boughey, a rising star in the British training ranks.

Jessica and Shane completed a double on the card when Slick Chick (11/1) won the William Hill-sponsored nursery.

Shane completed a treble when Instrumental (14/1) won the first division of the mile handicap for James McAuley, who was registering a seventh Dundalk win of the year.

James, who also owns the winner, acquired him from Aidan O’Brien’s stable for 8,000 guineas in July. Once again, he has proven adept at winning races with such buys.

The second of the Listed races, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Star Appeal Stakes, is named after a horse that won a maiden on turf at Dundalk for John Oxx senior before being sold to race in Germany for trainer Theo Grieper and owner Waldemar Zeitelhack.

Star Appeal’s career hit a huge peak when he won the 1975 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, one of the world’s greatest races, after which he was confirmed as the European Horse Of The Year.

Tonight’s winner was the Willie Browne-trained Spirit Gal (4/1), who followed up her Naas maiden win on September 15th with an emphatic success here under Seamie Heffernan from the Aidan O’Brien-trained strong favourite Cairo. The daughter of Invincible Spirit looks very progressive.

Her owner (and breeder), Charles E Fipke, who also owns three-time Dundalk winner Dances With Stars, has enjoyed a good few days, having won Grade 3 races with Lady Speightspeare and Ready For The Lady at Woodbine in Canada on September 17th and 18th, respectively.

The winning trainer said: “I’m very grateful to the owner – he’s a very decent man. At 76 years of age, it’s my first win in a Listed race! It’s a great thrill.”

The card had begun with three horses rated 106 or higher dominating the betting for the William Hill Racing Radio Race. In a thrilling finish, The Highway Rat (rated 106) edged out Logo Hunter (108) by the minimum margin of a nose, with Harry’s Bar (114) a neck away in third.

Winning trainer Andy Oliver also had a winner on last week’s Dundalk card and his horses remain in good form. The Highway Rat has now won five times from eight runs at the Stadium and has quickly become a course specialist.

He also landed quite a gamble tonight as he was backed from 15/8 in the morning to an SP of 10/11. Billy Lee, who is chasing the Irish Champion jockey title, was the man on board.

Owned and trained by Donal Kinsella, who operates from just along the coast at Dunleer, Zabeir (11/1), gained a first career success with an emphatic win in the William Hill-sponsored seven-furlong maiden.

Ridden by Kevin Manning, it was the gelding’s first run at Dundalk. He was formerly trained in England by Andrew Balding and was acquired by Donal in July for 30,000 guineas. His dam was bred by the Aga Khan and his pedigree is laced with winners.

The second division of the mile handicap went to the Michael Halford-trained Miss Abby Jools (4/1), who was ridden by Ronan Whelan, and the finale, the William Hill Play Responsibly Handicap, saw 50/1-shot No Say Ever edge out hot favourite Amortentia (11/8) by a head to win in the hands of Nathan Crosse.

The runner-up was ridden by Nathan’s brother, Shane. The winning trainer was Amanda Rooney, who operates from Dunboyne in County Meath.

Dundalk will race again on Friday 7th October. The provisional start time is 5:30pm, but this will become 5pm if a race divides, which is highly likely given the popularity of racing at the Stadium.

Two €25,000 maiden races for two-year-old -one for fillies, one for colts and geldings - will start a card which, once again, will carry over €130,000 in prize money.