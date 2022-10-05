Gardai investigate burglary in Louth Village

Louth gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in Louth Village on Wednesday evening, 28th September at around 6:35pm.
It is believed valuable jewelry was stolen in the incident.
No arrests have been made and Investigations are ongoing with gardai urging anyone with information or who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 685 3222.
