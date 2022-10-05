Dundalk court: Woman fined for drug driving

A 27 year old woman tested positive for cannabis, after her car kept stalling as it approached a garda Covid checkpoint at Carrickarnon and she admitted having smoked a joint before driving, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Lucy Kennedy of The Mews, Millar's Forge, Belfast and also with an address at Dunshaughlin, was convicted in her absence and fined €300 for drug driving on November 8th 2020.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan also disqualified her from driving for 12 months.
