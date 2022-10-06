Dundalk gardai clock car travelling at 84km/hr in a 60km/hr zone

Dundalk Roads Policing were conducting a speed check in Bellurgan yesterday.
They detected this vehicle travelling at 84km/hr in a 60km/hr zone on the R173 in inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions
A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
A number of speeding detections were made also.
