Stole toys from Mr Price store in Dundalk

Dundalk Courthouse
A man with 28 previous convictions who admitted stealing €10 worth of toys from the Rampart Road Mr. Price store, was given a one month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan heard that Patrick Kelly (36) with an address at Cooley Park, Dundalk was given a suspended sentence in June for a separate theft matter which post-dated the offence before the court which was committed on May 20th 2020.
The defence solicitor described the father of two as a hapless individual who didn't enjoy good health at that stage.
The one month sentence imposed by Judge McKiernan was suspended on Mr. Kelly entering a bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.