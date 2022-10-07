Search

07 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 7 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 7 October 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 7 October 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Rose Garvey (née Clarke) of 33 Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk, Louth

Unexpectedly, at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Larry, parents Winnie and Jack, sister Patsy and brother John. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter Theresa, son Alan, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Mark, Sinead, Kim, Emma, Alayna and Jill, brothers Gerard, Stephen, Noel, Fra and David, sisters Olive and Briege, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm to 7pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jude Thomas Gibbs of Gort Na Glaise, Blackrock, Louth / Dundalk, Louth

On Thursday 5 October 2022, peacefully surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Jude beloved son of Lynn and the late Derek. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his mam, grandparents Vincent and Kathleen Mc Guinness, Watler and Briege Gibbs, uncles Alan, Martin and Barry, aunts Aisling, Anita, Karen, Claire, Jean and Jennifer, his wonderful cousins and great friend James, extended family relatives and all who knew and loved him.

Reposing at the family residence Gort Na Glaise, Blackrock with visitation on Friday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of The Holy Family arriving for funeral mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Fursey's Cemetery Haggardstown. House private on Saturday morning by request. Family flowers only, please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Collette Horton (née O'Neill) of Balreask Old, Navan, Meath / Haggardstown, Louth

Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her infant son Brendan, her son-in-law Richard, and her sister Éinín. Loving wife of Dick and dear mother of Ríona, Niall, Colm, Ronan, Gavan, Eoin and Aoife. Sadly missed by her family, her much adored grandchildren Michael, Liam, Sean, Saoirse, James, Laoise, Róisín, Caoimhe and Fergal, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Liam, sister Máire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4pm to 8pm on Friday evening. Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary's Church, Navan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcarn Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning.

May she rest in peace


 

 


 

