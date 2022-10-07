Dundalk gardai seize uninsured car travelling at 91kph in a 50kph zone

Dundalk Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks on the Avenue Road, Dundalk when they detected this driver speeding at 91kph in a 50kph zone.
It was then discovered that the driver was not insured.
The car was seized and prosecution to follow.
