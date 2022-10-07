Dundalk Chamber representatives meet Minister for Finance

Michael Gaynor and Paddy Malone of the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce met with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last week after Budget 2023.

At the meeting in Drogheda, Dundalk Chamber welcomed the Budget in general, but did voice concerns on several matters.

Mr Gaynor raised the matter of cross border shopping with reference to the fall of sterling while also seeing the VAT rate on hospitality revert to 13.5% from the existing 9% next February.

The Minister was very direct in stating that the change had been temporary due to Covid and the Government would not change their mind on this.

Mr Malone raised the issue of the Living City initiative not being extended to the growth towns specified in the National Development Plan and pointed out that the National Plan and taxation should align.

The Chamber did welcome the increase in the Shop Local amount in which employers can give from €500 -€1,000 in either one or two lots to their employees.

"As Dundalk Chambers Shop Local has had sales of over €1,000,000 for the last number of years, we are looking forward to a good Christmas retail trade.

"The Minister thanked us for our comments and confirmed that he would listen to the concerns of the SME."