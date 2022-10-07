Search

07 Oct 2022

Dundalk Chamber representatives meet Minister for Finance

Dundalk Chamber representatives meet Minister for Finance

Councillor Paddy Meade, Deputy Fergus O’Dowd, Robert Murray Drogheda Chamber, Senator John McGahon, Minister Pascal Donohoe Michael Gaynor and Paddy Malone

Reporter:

Jason Newman

07 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Michael Gaynor and Paddy Malone of the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce met with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe last week after Budget 2023.

At the meeting in Drogheda, Dundalk Chamber welcomed the Budget in general, but did voice concerns on several matters.

Mr Gaynor raised the matter of cross border shopping with reference to the fall of sterling while also seeing the VAT rate on hospitality revert to 13.5% from the existing 9% next February.

The Minister was very direct in stating that the change had been temporary due to Covid and the Government would not change their mind on this.

Mr Malone raised the issue of the Living City initiative not being extended to the growth towns specified in the National Development Plan and pointed out that the National Plan and taxation should align.

The Chamber did welcome the increase in the Shop Local amount in which employers can give from €500 -€1,000 in either one or two lots to their employees.

"As Dundalk Chambers Shop Local has had sales of over €1,000,000 for the last number of years, we are looking forward to a good Christmas retail trade.

"The Minister thanked us for our comments and confirmed that he would listen to the concerns of the SME."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media