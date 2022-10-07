Gardaí attend scene of workplace accident in Dundalk

Dundalk Garda Station
Gardaí in Dundalk attended the scene of a work place accident on Thursday evening in Dundalk that saw a man in his 60s injured.
Witnesses told the Dundalk Democrat that they saw a number of gardaí rush to the aid of the man, who was seen lying on the ground, near the junction of The Crescent and Vincent Avenue.
In a statement from An Garda Siochána to the Dundalk Democrat, it was confirmed that "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a workplace accident that occurred in The Crescent, Dundalk, Co. Louth at approximately 4:45pm on Thursday 6th October 2022. A male, 60s, was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.