Senior Final Preview: Mary’s leading by example on the road to Final

Group 4 Round 1

Ardee St Marys 6-18 St Josephs 0-11

St Marys laid down an emphatic statement of their championship intents in 2022 right away, as was seen in their comprehensive opening round victory against St Josephs in Stabannan.

From the moment Ryan Rooney fired in their first goal after the second minute, the outcome never looked in doubt, as Cathal Murray’s side sent a message to the rest of the Joe Ward contenders that they mean business, as they converted nine scores from 12 shots from open play in each half.

With their dangerously potent inside line of Ryan Rooney and Dáire McConnon notching up 3-3 between them, along with the ability to afford the luxury of springing Louth County star Liam Jackson and experienced heads like Darren Clarke, Ronan Carroll and Robert Leavy from the bench.

Quite simply Ardee were too good, despite the best intentions of the likes Ben Colier for the Joes. They finished the year as the championship’s highest scorers. This victory was key to that stat coming to fruition.

St Marys Ardee: James McGillick; Conor Keenan, Donal McKenny, Páraic McKenny; Kian Moran, Karl Faulkner, Carl Gillespie (1-2, 0-1 free); RJ Callaghan, Éimhin Keenan (1-0); Jonathan Commins (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1’45), Ciaran Keenan (1-1), Shane Mathews (0-3); Ryan Rooney (1-1), Dáire McConnon (2-2), Tom Jackson (0-1). Subs: Evan Malone (0-2) for Donal McKenny (18), Ronan Carroll for Rooney (36), Liam Jackson (0-1) for Tom Jackson (41), Robert Leavy for Callaghan (45), Darren Clarke (0-2) (1f) for McConnon (45).

Group 4 Round 2 St Mary’s 3-14 Dundalk Gaels 1-06

St Mary’s coasted into the quarter-finals with another comfortable victory, this time over Dundalk Gaels in the Grove. It guaranteed their place as top seeds.

Despite being expected to blow away their Division Two opponents, Cathal Murray’s troops only led by four at the break. However, they turned the screw in the second half, a period which felt nothing more than a challenge match at times as they breezed to a decisive 14 win.

Last year’s semi-finalists have such a great pick this year that they had the liberty of making five changes to their starting 15, yet it didn’t stop them passing it around with ease. Each and every player that made an appearance looking extremely confident on the ball.

Daire McConnon was the target man for much of the opening half, looking lethal in the air anytime he was asked to gain possession. He also drifted deep at times, fulfilling the playmaker role and getting his team on the ball in scorable positions.

Liam Jackson and RJ Callaghan were the men called upon to turn defence into attack when the ball entered their own half of the field and it never took them long to get right back into scorable.

They were never forced to work too hard, goals at vital times from Pairic McKenny and Ciaran Keenan making sure the Gaels were kept beyond arm’s length at all times. Much tougher tests laid ahead.

Ardee St Mary’s: James McGillick; Conor Keenan, Paraic McKenny (1-1), Jay Crawley; Liam Jackson (0-1), Evan Malone (0-1), Nial Eccles; RJ Callaghan (0-1), Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie, Shane Matthews, Tom Jackson (0-2); Ciaran Keenan (2-2, 0-1 free), Daire McConnon (0-3), Ryan Rooney (0-1). Subs: Karl Faulkner for Crawley (HT), Ronan Carroll for Gillespie (41), Johnathon Commins (0-2, 0-1 free) for Rooney (41), Robert Leavy for Callaghan (47), Rory Cousins for Mathews (53).

Quarter Finals St Marys 3-9 St Brides 1-10

The old adage of goals wins games came through again, yet in reality Ardee were made work much harder than expected against a much-improved St Brides outfit in this Quarter matchup in the Clans, venue for Sunday’s final.

Cathal Murray’s troops were in trouble early on, but two goals in quick succession from Tom Jackson and Carl Gillespie turned a two-point deficit into a four-point lead.

That, coupled with another green flag from Daire McConnon late in the half helped create a five-point gap at the break, one which despite significant pressure from the Knockbridge men would never be bridged.

Sean Marry and Michael Keane were the Brides’ playmakers, winning turnover after turnover to test the Ardee defence. However without flattering, the 1995 champions did enough to get over the line. Now for the biggest test of them all.

Ardee St Marys: James McGillick; Jay Crawley, Donal McKenny, Conor Keenan; Kian Moran (0-1), Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie (1-1, 0-1 free); RJ Callaghan, Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie (0-1), Shane Mathews (0-3), Jonathon Commins (0-1 free); Ryan Rooney, Daire McConnon (1-1), Tom Jackson (1-0). Subs: Karl Faulkner for Commins (43), Robert Leavy for Rooney (47), Dean Mathews (0-1) for Callaghan (47), Ciaran Keenan (51).

Semi Final Ardee St Marys 0-11 Naomh Mairtin 0-10

Ardee might not now know how they reached the Louth senior final, but Dáire McConnon’s last gasp effort was enough to see them eke out an unlikely victory over champions Naomh Mairtin at a packed Darver on Sunday afternoon.

The game took a life of its own in additional time with referee Fr Derek Ryan playing a reported nine and a half minutes.

Both sides had chances in that time frame to win the game but Ardee with a lead to chase remained focused, while the exhausted champions run of four successive final appearances in succession finally caught up with them.

The holders began to unravel well before additional time when Conor Morgan was shown a red card for shoving Carl Gillespie. That was a huge turning point in the game as Ardee were in the midst of their seven-point unanswered scoring run in the second half.

Led by Sam Mulroy and Conor Whelan, the Monasterboice men choked the game at one end and the duo lapped up the space provided down the other end to pick off Ardee on the counter with seven between them. Those points helped build a 0-9 to 0-2 half time lead.

In the final ten minutes of normal time replacement Ronan Carroll began the long march to victory with the first point of the match winning run. With Conor Morgan gone, John Clutterbuck would soon join him for a second yellow.

With the game opened up, McConnon took full advantage to land two points in that period and most dramatically, the winner.



ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Conor Keenan, Karl Faulkner, Donal McKenny; Kian Moran (0-1), Liam Jackson (0-1), Carl Gillespie (0-2 frees); RJ Callaghan, Eimhin Keenan; Conor Gillespie, Ryan Rooney, Dáire McConnon (0-2); Tom Jackson (0-2); Ciarán Keenan, Shane Matthews. Subs: Ronan Carroll (0-1) for S Matthews (HT), Jonathan Commins (0-1 free) for Conor Gillespie (HT), Robbie Leavy for E Keenan (34), Dean Matthews 0-1 for Rooney (49), Evan Malone for Callaghan (54).





VERDICT

St Mary's have been craving a Joe Ward Cup for far longer then a club of their size and history would have been expecting, having last been crowned Senior Champions back in 1995. This could be their best chance yet to take the title.

They have been the competition's top scorers and given their seemingly endless options, they are bound to both start with a dangerous and potent attack as well as having a mix of experienced and youthful prospects to spring from the bench should they need a late rally or have a lead that needs defending.

That means there will be nowhere to hide on Sunday and any short slip up in quality from the Blues could lead to their demise.

Up until their semi-final win, Murray's troops had yet to tackle a real contender for the title. They breezed through a group containing the Joes and the Gaels. Come the knock outs they did enough against St Brides, but were pushed harder the the score line may suggest.

Their peak form is as good an anyone's in the county, but winning a final is a different prospect. The Blues have been there and done that, so the occasion won't effect them as much.

But should they produce their best football, the likes of Daire McConnon, Liam And Tom Jackson, Karl Faulkner and Donal McKenny are just some of them men capable of doing damage.

Surely all these names and the countless others that have helped get their side this far can't all have an off day? Only time will tell, but in front of bumper crowd we will get our answer on Sunday in Clan na Gael Park (Throw in 4PM).