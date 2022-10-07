Search

07 Oct 2022

Large monthly decrease in number signing on Live Register in Louth

Increase seen however in year to September

Dundalk Intreo Office

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

The number of people signing on the Live Register in Louth in September fell by 778 since August, according to Live Register figures released today by the Central Statistics Office.

7,615 people signed on the Live Register in Louth in September, down from 8,393 in August, represent a fall of 9.3%. On an annual basis however, there has been a 9.8% increase in the number of people signing on since September 2021.

Dundalk saw both the smallest monthly percentage decrease in Louth as well and the largest yearly increase. 3,564 people signed on in Dundalk in September, down from 3,815 in August, a decrease of 251 people, representing a monthly fall of 6.6%. On a yearly basis however, the number has increased by 15.5%, with 479 more people signing on the Live Register since September 2021.

Ardee saw a monthly fall of 9.7%, with 85 fewer people signing on in August than the 875 that signed on in September 2022. On an annual basis, 89 more people signed on than in September 2021, representing an increase of 12.7%.

Drogheda saw both the largest monthly fall, as well as the smallest yearly increase. 3,261 people signed on the Live Register in September 2022, 442 fewer than in August, representing a fall of 11.9%. It is 114 more than the 3,147 that signed on in September 2021, representing an increase of 3.6%.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for September 2022 was 184,100 persons, down 1,900 or 1.0% from August 2022. The unadjusted Live Register total stood at 179,055 persons for September 2022.

