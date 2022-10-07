Revenue seizes smuggled beer and wine worth nearly €400,000

Almost 65,000 litres of smuggled wine and beer were seized by Revenue in the past week which is estimated to be worth €390,000.

Over the course of last weekend, as a result of routine operations at Rosslare Europort, Revenue seized approximately 48,500 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €390,000. The details are summarised below.

On Saturday, October 1, Revenue officers seized over 25,200 litres of beer following the search of a Romanian registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €101,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €47,000.

On Friday, September 30, Revenue officers seized over 23,300 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €290,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €149,000.

The smuggled alcohol was discovered following the search of two Romanian registered trucks that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Investigations are ongoing following these operations.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, Revenue urges people to contact them in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.