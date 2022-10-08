PICTURES: Jersey day at Réalt na Mara Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Last week Réalt na Mara NS raised €922 from their Jersey Day fundraiser. All funds raised will go towards purchasing resources for their ASD Activity Room.
Many thanks to everyone for their support and to The Student Council for coordinating this event.
