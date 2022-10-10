Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 10 October 2022

The death has occurred of Eibhlín Doherty of Green Road, Louth Village, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

Peacefully, on 8 October 2022, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved daughter of Brenda and James, sister of James Junior, aunt to Molly and Molly's mother Michelle, granddaughter of Teresa and the late Gerry Cranny (Darver) and the late Elizabeth and Jim Doherty (Carrickmacross).

Sadly missed by her aunts Therese, Caroline, Jackie, Eileen, Clare and predeceased by her late Aunt Alice, her uncles John, Niall, Bernard, Patrick and predeceased by her late Uncle Peter. Sadly missed and always remembered by her wonderful cousins, great friends, extended family, relatives and all who loved her.

Reposing at the family home from 2pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired in lieu of flowers, to ICU, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, donations box at the home and church. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Edward Farrell of Baronstown, Newbridge, Kildare, W12 FF82 / Ardee, Louth

Peacefully, after a short illness borne with courage and dignity in the love and care of the staff of the Lane Ward in Tallaght University hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Maura, daughters Anne, Breda, Helen and Deirdre and son Edward, sons-in-law Brendan, Kieran, Alasdair and Joe, daughter-in-law Mags, his adored 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, brothers Ollie and Paddy, sisters Rosaleen and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in church.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bertie Markey of Stonetown, Louth Village, Louth



Suddenly, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 8 October 2022. Bertie son of the late Tom and Mary Anne, much loved husband of Louise née Gaynor, dear father of Jordan and Nadine, loving grandad of Aalayah and Aureilia and brother of Ann Mc Entee, Tomsin, Seamus, Rose Galligan, Marion Olver, Kathleen, Eileen Munnelly and the late Brendan. Bertie will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Shane, brothers, sisters, father-in-law Oliver Gaynor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marie Condra of Red Barns Road, Dundalk and formerly of Ballsgrove, Drogheda

On 7 October 2022, peacefully in her sleep. Marie, beloved daughter of the late Pascal and Peggy, sister Maggie and niece Grainne. Sadly missed by her loving sister Alice, brothers Frank, Pascal and Brian, brother-in-law Ray, sisters-in-law Jacqueline, Pauline and Rosie, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Townley’s Funeral Home Crosslanes, Drogheda on Wednesday from 5 o’clock until 7 o clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Peggy Tuft of Heynestown, Dundalk, Louth



On 8 October 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital, in her 101st year. Peggy beloved daughter of the late Julia and William Tuft and sister of Imelda Clarke and the late Jimmy, William, and Annie Renaghan, Peggy will be sadly missed by her sister, nephew, nieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great great-great grand nephews, great-great grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, from 4pm until 7pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning arriving for Mass at 11am in St Fursey's Church Haggardstown. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquires to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May she rest in peace









