10 Oct 2022

Mid Louth: Dunleer Tidy Towns hold Monster Raffle

Edmund Matthews Chairman of Dunleer Tidy Towns, Barry Carpenter winner of the top prize, his partner Aisling Durnin and daughter Emily Tom and Ailish Carpenter Barry’s parents, Brian Warren Treasurer

Reporter:

Jason Newman

10 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

The Dunleer Tidy Towns has run a Monster Raffle over the last six months to raise badly needed funds to help the organisation get up and running after two years of inactivity because of Covid.

It has been a very successful event for the Tidy Towns and the committee would like to thank all the people from far and near who supported us in the raffle and especially in and around mid- Louth who gave so generously to the Tidy Towns when they were selling tickets in Dunleer.

The committee say the funds were firstly used to get us out of debt and secondly to find 10% of funds for their up-and-coming projects during the next twelve months and the day to day running cost of the Tidy Towns during the year.

“The whole raffle was a good exercise in public relations and to let the people see the faces behind the committee and lastly to get some feedback from the people on what we have done so far.

“We will outline our plans for the next 12 months in the next press article in a few weeks-time as we are hoping to tie up a few loose ends in the meantime.

“Congratulations to all our winners listed below.”

Winners of Prizes in the Monster Raffle Dunleer Tidy Towns 3pm on 2nd October 2022 in the Market House Dunleer:


1st Prize Barry Carpenter, 5 Woodgrove Heights, Dunleer. €4,500

2nd Prize Yvonne Brennan, Burren Lane, Dunleer €300

3rd Prize Andrea Mooney, 90 Woodlands, Dunleer €200

4th Prize Graine Berrill, Mullary, Dunleer €100

