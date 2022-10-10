Search

Council won't be reinstating windmill in Ardee

Ardee Municipal District October meeting

Ardee Civic Offices

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

10 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Louth County Council has a multi-annual plan to address energy use in all its buildings, including Ardee Civic Centre, councillors were told at the Ardee Municipal District October meeting, that took place last week in Ardee.

In a motion from Cllr Jim Tenanty he proposed that “this council call for the reinstatement of the windmill and turbine at the civic offices at Fair Green, Ardee as energy and sustainable alternative[s] in these worrying times.”

In response to Cllr Tenanty's motion, Director of Organisational Development, Mr Joe McGuinness, said that: “Wind turbines require annual maintenance and regular monitoring to ensure their proper operation. The wind turbine installed at Ardee Civic Centre did not generate sufficient electrical energy to cover the maintenance costs. Accordingly, it was removed for more suitable use.”

Mr McGuinness continued: “Louth County Council has a multi-annual plan to address energy use across all of our buildings, with a view to achieving our target to reduce emissions by 51% by 2030. It is envisaged that energy use in all buildings including Ardee Civic Centre will be addressed as part of that programme.”

