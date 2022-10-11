Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 11 October 2022
The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Spain of Drumnasilla, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth / Rathcabbin, Tipperary
Peacefully, on 10 October 2022, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Rosemary, son of the late James and Martha and dear father of Gerard, Martin and Mary. Deeply missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Jenny and Rachel, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren James and Luke Spain and Aoibh, Michael and Sinéad O’Neill, brother Michael, sisters Tess and Phil, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Removal for his family from Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, Dundalk on Monday evening at 5.30pm. Reposing at his home for public visitation from 8.30pm on Monday and from 12 noon on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre. House private on Wednesday morning, please.
May he rest in peace
