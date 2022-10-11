Dunleer & District Historical Society to host Padraig Faulkner Memorial Lecture

Dunleer
Dunleer & District Historical Society are delighted to announce that the 2022 Padraig Faulkner Memorial Lecture will be delivered by the late Politician’s son, Bartle.
The lecture will take place at 8.00 pm on Wednesday, 12th October in St. Brigids Hall, Dunleer and is titled “ The Rebel Shoemaker from Lawlesstown ( John the Hill ). “
"The Society is this year celebrating its 10th year in continuous existence and we again dedicate this annual award for historical research to the historian who contributed to our body of knowledge and who inspired our founding.
"Padraig Faulkner dedicated the last thirty years of his life to local historical research and the enormous material collected and compiled has proven invaluable to those with an interest in the history of Dunleer and its surrounds."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.