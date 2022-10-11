Louth senator welcomes planning changes to allow unlimited solar panels 

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed changes to planning rules to allow unlimited solar panels on homes and other buildings.

The new regulations will remove the requirement for planning permission to install rooftop solar PV (Photo Voltaic) on most buildings in the country.

This will be a significant driver of the rollout of micro- and small-scale solar PV generation, increasing Ireland’s generation of solar energy and strengthening our energy security.



The local Senator said: “This is a significant step forward as we continue to progress in the Climate Action Plan.

“There were barriers in place for those who wanted to install solar panels on homes and buildings and these changes will now allow that to happen.

“This plays two roles as it allows households, schools, communities, farmers and businesses to produce their own electricity but also to feed into the grid which supports our transition to renewables.

“This is important as the Micro-generation Support Scheme is now in place and individuals or organisations can receive capital grants of up to €2,400 for micro-generation installations up to 6kW.”