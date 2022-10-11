New health and fitness studio planned for Knockbridge
Plans are underway for a new health and fitness studio in Knockbridge, after a new planning application was lodged with the local planning authority.
Wolfe Tone Hall Trust have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the change of use of Wolfe Tone Hall in Knockbridge, from commercial workshop to leisure purposes.
The Trust are seeking planning for a health and fitness studio and all associated site development works at the hall. A decision is due on the application by 4 December, with submissions due by 13 November.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.