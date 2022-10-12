Search

12 Oct 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 12 October 2022

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 12 October 2022

Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 12 October 2022

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

12 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The death has occurred of Bertie Markey of Stonetown, Louth Village, Co Louth

Suddenly, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 8 October 2022. Bertie son of the late Tom and Mary Anne, much loved husband of Louise née Gaynor, dear father of Jordan and Nadine, loving granddad of Aalayah and Aureilia and brother of Ann Mc Entee, Tomsin, Seamus, Rose Galligan, Marion Olver, Kathleen, Eileen Munnelly and the late Brendan. Bertie will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Shane, brothers, sisters, father-in-law Oliver Gaynor, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All enquiries to Mc Geoughs Funerals 042 9334283.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Colman O'Flynn of White Park, Kells Road and late of Castle St, Ardee, Co Louth

On 11 October 2022, peacefully, in 91st year. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Helena and his brother Michael. Sadly missed by his family, his loving wife Florrie (nee Long), children Michael, Eileen, Lena, Ann and Colman, his sister Frances, sons-in-law Neil and Shan, daughters-in-law Jayne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Siobhan, Claire, Peter, Ryan, Lizzy, Millie, Joe, Mike, Colman, Jack, Davy and Ciarán, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Colman will repose at his home on Wednesday and Thursday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 9.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House private on Friday morning for removal.

May he rest in peace

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media