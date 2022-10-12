Planning application for Carroll Village Shopping Centre in Dundalk deemed invalid

The former Carroll's Village Shopping Centre in Dundalk
Louth County Council has deemed the planning application for the planned development at the former Carroll Village Shopping Centre as invalid.
Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland DAC had applied to Louth County Council last month, for planning permission for the development, which would have seen, if granted, partial demolition of the existing shopping centre building and the construction of a new four storey Primary Care Centre. The proposed development would also have included a General Practitioners Surgery, Pharmacy Unit and HSE accommodation.
Louth County Council deemed the application invalid this month however. The local authority deemed it invalid as it said, "the site notice was unclear as to the type of permission being sought. i.e Full Permission / Retention Permission / Outline Permission or Permission Consequent to grant of Outline Permission."
