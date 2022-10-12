Dundalk man banned for drunk driving

A 29-year-old man who was arrested for drunk driving after he came to garda attention driving a low loader carrying another vehicle, as it appeared to be overweight, was fined €300 and banned from driving for a year, at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court heard Jason Rogan of Aisling Park, Dundalk failed a roadside breath test when he was stopped by gardai who were on mobile patrol on the R173 at Aghaboys at 4.30pm on September 15th last year.

He later provided a breath specimen at Dundalk Garda Station that was above the legal limit.

The defendant had 13 previous convictions including driving without insurance and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

The Defence told the court Mr. Rogan had a problem with drink but has completed a six month course in Cuan Mhuire and is on the right path and is seeking work as a joiner.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said: “I hope he’s learned his lesson. The reality is if he’s back before me again I’ll have to deal with him more seriously.”