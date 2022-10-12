Search

12 Oct 2022

Dundalk man banned for drunk driving

Dundalk man banned for drunk driving

Reporter:

Court Reporter

12 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

A 29-year-old man who was arrested for drunk driving after he came to garda attention driving a low loader carrying another vehicle, as it appeared to be overweight, was fined €300 and banned from driving for a year, at Dundalk District Court last week.

The court heard Jason Rogan of Aisling Park, Dundalk failed a roadside breath test when he was stopped by gardai who were on mobile patrol on the R173 at Aghaboys at 4.30pm on September 15th last year.

He later provided a breath specimen at Dundalk Garda Station that was above the legal limit.

Dundalk Court: Man who caused multi-vehicle crash avoids losing licence

The defendant had 13 previous convictions including driving without insurance and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

The Defence told the court Mr. Rogan had a problem with drink but has completed a six month course in Cuan Mhuire and is on the right path and is seeking work as a joiner.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan said: “I hope he’s learned his lesson. The reality is if he’s back before me again I’ll have to deal with him more seriously.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media