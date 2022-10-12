New sculpture unveiled at Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk

Last Monday saw the unveiling of a new sculpture at Coláiste Chú Chulainn school in Dundalk.

The work, entitled Scáthach, was created by artist Fidelma Massey and was unveiled by Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan.

The statue depicts a story from the Ulster Cycle of Irish mythology in which the Scottish warrior woman Scáthach teaches Cú Chulainn how to throw a spear.

It was felt that Fidelma’s piece entitled “Scáthach teaches Cú Chulainn about focus, aim and power” perfectly sums up what the school community is all about- supporting, mentoring, providing equal opportunity to learn, develop and grow.

The piece also draws on the history of the local area making reference to the railway, Clarks shoes and the athletics ground.

The spears are parallel – an interpretation of the railway that once ran along the front of our school campus, while Chu Chulainn is depicted barefoot.

Fidelma kept in regular contact with the school, showing a step of the process of the sculpture coming to life- initial drawings, a polystyrene model, a wax model, the pieces of Scáthach and Cú Chulainn being cast separately and then assembled, the polishing and burnishing and transporting to the site in late August.

She also conducted a number rof art classes with the students.