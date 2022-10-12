Search

12 Oct 2022

New sculpture unveiled at Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk

New sculpture unveiled at Coláiste Chú Chulainn Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

12 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Last Monday saw the unveiling of a new sculpture at Coláiste Chú Chulainn school in Dundalk.

The work, entitled Scáthach, was created by artist  Fidelma Massey and was unveiled by Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan. 

The statue depicts a story from the Ulster Cycle of Irish mythology in which the Scottish warrior woman Scáthach  teaches Cú Chulainn how to throw a spear. 

It was felt that Fidelma’s piece entitled “Scáthach teaches Cú Chulainn about focus, aim and power” perfectly sums up what the school community is all about- supporting, mentoring,  providing equal opportunity to learn, develop and grow.  

The piece also draws on the history of the local area making reference to the railway, Clarks shoes and the athletics ground.  

The spears are parallel – an interpretation of the railway that once ran along the front of our school campus, while Chu Chulainn is depicted barefoot. 

Fidelma kept in regular contact with the school, showing a step of the process of the sculpture coming to life- initial drawings, a polystyrene model, a wax model, the pieces of Scáthach and Cú Chulainn being cast separately and then assembled, the polishing and burnishing and transporting to the site in late August.

She also conducted a number rof art classes with the students.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media