Ardee finish the brighter to grab minor crown

LMFM U17A Football Final

Dundalk Gaels 1-7 Ardee ST Marys 1-11

A strong second quarter proved decisive for Ardee St Mary as they narrowly overcame a gallant Dundalk Gaels in what was an entertaining appetizer on county Final Day in Clan na Gael Park.

Despite conceding an early goal, Adam Balfe’s troops had a purple patch midway through the first half, outscoring their opponents 1-4 to 0-2 to create a four-point gap.

It wasn’t as plain sailing as maybe the scoreline might suggest, as the Gaels had the lions’ share of possession upon the restart, dictated all the play, and isolated St Marys into their own half.

The problem was they just missed too many chances, leaving the door open for Ardee who did enough late on to maintain their cushion. Tadgh McDonnell and Adam Gillespie showing experience beyond their years to tap over late scores in injury time as the game was in the melting pot.

It started so brightly for the men from Dundalk, who bagged a goal after just three minutes of action. After the Gaels held the ball for a prolonged period, Liam O’Connor eventually spotted Cian Walsh in space. From short range he took no prisoners as he blasted it home past Tiernan Markey.

Soon after the sides traded scores via O’Connor and Tadgh McDonnell, as the tactics of both teams started to become much clearer.

Gaels favoured a patient approach, maybe due to playing against what was a very strong breeze in the first half. They tended to go down the channels, Rian Del Duca and Alan Jumba showing a great ability to solo into space before picking put out the likes of Tony McDonnell.

Meanwhile Ardee looked to play a more direct style of play, not surprising given the conditions. They tried to play the ball hard, force frees and lump it long into the paths of Luke Keenan and Josh Taafe. The problem was at time Gaels slowed the tie down, negating their movements.

In the first half the center of the field belonged to Ardee, who through two kickout turnovers grabbed a brace of scores via Sean Callaghan and Gillespie to narrow the gap to one. Callaghan was one of the standout players in this half, always looking capable of winning any aerial battle.

Continuing to utilize the high ball tactics, a further two scores saw Adam Balfe’s side take the lead for the first time on 12 minutes. However, the most important score came via Gillespie six minutes later.

First up the Gaels came close to second a goal, a Shaun Duffy effort dropped short and was almost fisted into the nest by O’Connor. They were punished immediately, as Ardee flew up the field on the counter, Gillespie finishing an impressive team move with a goal that left them three points in front.

They continued to utilize the elements, as scores from range via Callaghan and McDonnell soon had them the men in Red four to the good at the break, 1-7 to 1-3.

To their credit the Gaels bounced back in some style, upping their intensity and work rate, particularly around the middle. In the second half they won endless possession through their aggression in this sector. Seven times they turned Ardee over.

Unfortunately, their scoring ratio just wasn’t up to scratch, as despite having essentially a full 10 minutes of being camped in the Ardee half, only two scores came their way, both from the boot of O’Connor. Elsewhere four opportunities from relatively short range went astray.

To makes matters worse, either side of this purple patch, their opponents took their opportunities, Brookyln Gorman and Keenan helping to maintain their four-point cushion.

Still, with such dominance from the kickouts, more chances were sure to come their way, a rapid-fire brace from Tony McDonnell and Padraig Tinnelly giving the Dundalk fans some hope of a comeback.

But in difficult conditions and having worked so hard to stay in contention, the Gaels started to tire. Having thrown everything at their opponents, they eventually just ran out of steam. Two injury time insurance scores meaning the cup was heading down the road to Ardee.

Dundalk Gaels: Tom Mahon; Conor Weir, Paddy O’Connell, Thomas Kindlon; Ryan Del Duca, Jack Mullen, Alan Jumba, Liam O’Connor (0-4, 0-3 frees), Sam Phelan; Liam Coleman, Shaun Duffy, Padraig Tineally (0-1); Ronan Foley, Cian Walsh (1-0), Tony McDonnell (0-2). Subs: Mickey Daly for Foley (HT), Sean Lambert for O’Connell (46), Daniel Gregory for Weir (53), Preston Keating for Daley (57), James Haughey for Duffy.

Ardee St Marys: Tiernan Markey; Evan Keenan, Keelin Martin, Oran Mac Cormac-Grant; Bobby Carroll, Tadgh McDonnell (0-4, 0-2 frees), Oisin Dowdall, Sean Callaghan (0-2); Fionn Coyle, Adam Gilespie (1-2, 0-1), Luke Keenan (0-2); Andy Murphy, Josh Taafe, Brooklyn Gorman (0-1). Subs: Flynn Markey for Carroll (41), Luke Woods for Gorman (53), Nathan Carroll for Keenan.

Referee: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells)