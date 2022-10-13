Search

13 Oct 2022

Top class hurling on show in O’Brion U11 Tournament

Top class hurling on show in O’Brion U11 Tournament

The St Kevins / Naomh Moninne side that competed in the U11 Hurling tournament in St Fechins

Reporter:

reporter

13 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The O’Broin hurling tournament took place in St. Fechins GAA on Saturday October 1st with Knockbridge Hurling, a Naomh Moninne/St. Kevins combination competing alongside two teams from the hosts.

Weather conditions did not look promising when the teams arrived, with heavy rain downpouring, but this cleared off as the matches started. This left conditions perfect for good hurling and all four teams didn’t disappoint the large crowd in attendance, displaying the skills in a sporting manner.

Proceedings commenced on a round robin format with all teams playing each other to determine the placings for the Shield and Plate competitions.

In the end Knockbridge and St. Fechins Cú Chulainn qualified for the Shield final, with Naomh Moninne/St. Kevins and St Fechins Setanta qualifying for the Plate final.  

In the Shield decider, St Fechins Cú Chulainn managed to get on the scoreboard early and kept their noses ahead throughout, but a gallant Knockbridge kept competing to the end in an entertaining contest. The hosts eventually taking the title.

In the plate final St Fechins Setanta got the better of a brave St Kevins/Naomh Moninne team by the narrowest of margins, again both teams playing terrific hurling.

At the end all teams congratulated each other with a tap of the hurley as they joined up together for the presentation.

For the medal and trophy presentation, Coiste Iomana chairperson, Ronan O’Gorman thanked the players for their superb skills and commitment.

There was also praise for their parents, coaches and clubs in maintaining the hurling traditions in Louth, the match referees for officiating, hosts St Fechins for providing their facilities and post-match refreshments and the O’Broin family for their continued support of this tournament.

Johnny Carter on behalf of the O’Broin family also paid tribute to the players on the skill level and sportsmanship that they displayed, which was roundly applauded by the spectators present.

Naomh Moninne/St Kevins captain, Tiernan Bradley and Knockbridge captain, James Wright were first up to collect their medals for their teams.

The O’Broin trophies were presented by Johnny Carter with St Fechins Setanta captain, Jaimie Reilly accepting the plate and St Fechins Cú Chulainn captain, Tom Rock accepting the O’Broin Shield on behalf of their teams respectively.

Both players made speeches thanking all concerned and maith thú to St Fechins Jaimie Reilly who gave his cúpla focail as Gaeilge.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media