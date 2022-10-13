REVEALED: How many viewers tuned into Ireland's World Cup playoff victory?
It has been confirmed that an average of 354k TV viewers tuned into RTÉ's coverage of the Republic of Ireland's historic playoff win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.
The peak TV audience reached 593k at the final whistle which significantly broke the record for the number of viewers watching a women’s match live on Irish television. 40k also tuned in on the RTÉ Player.
Amber Barrett was the Irish hero in Glasgow as her cool finish in the 72nd minute secured a place for the Girls in Green in next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The draw for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Auckland on Saturday, October 22.
