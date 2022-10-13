Dundalk Court: Man caught driving at 180kph on M1

The driver of a Porsche Panamera that was detected driving at 180kph at Drumleck on the M1 where a 120kph speed limit applies, avoided a conviction for dangerous driving at Dundalk District Court last week after Judge Eirinn McKiernan agreed to reduce the charge to careless driving.
The court heard how Oliver Loomes (53) of Temple Villas, Dublin 6 was overtaking another vehicle at the time, and the investigating Garda from the Roads Policing Unit said he considered the driving dangerous at the time.
After hearing he had no previous convictions, Judge Eirinn McKiernan convicted the defendant and imposed a €200 fine saying “I hope he’s learned his lesson. That’s too high a speed”.
