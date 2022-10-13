Dundalk IT students join national walk-out protests

Students at DkIT today joined thousands of students across the country in walking out of their lectures at 11:11am in protest against the rising cost of living and accommodation.

Students gathered in the Civic Square on the DkIT campus where they were addressed by Student Union President Niamh Fallon.

In a statement given to the Democrat after the walk-out, Ms Fallon detailed the purpose and the aim of the protest:

“The walkout was to make our voices as students be heard. The cost of living crisis has put students in a state that we have never seen before.

“We are not only highlighting the cost of living, but the knock-on effect it has on accommodation too.

“Not to mention that the accommodation situation has left many students with no choice, but to defer or drop out.

“Hundreds of our students gathered today in The Civic Square to get this message across.

“We need solutions, and we need them fast.”

She further highlighted the cost of third level education in the context of rising inflation and costs for families:

“The walkout challenged the fact that we are paying the highest fees in Europe, much higher than in 2009, at the time of The Celtic Tiger, a time where there was more wealth.

“Students are the future of our country, we cannot afford to lose them.

“Our student rights are under attack, we are standing up and fighting back.”

Nationally, the Union of Students in Ireland say that the protest was undertaken to “remind college authorities and politicians that students aren’t an endless money pit.”

The union have six demand that they say are needed to protect the viability of third level education for students in Ireland. According to them these include the need to:

Protect Renters

"We need to see an immediate eviction ban, and the introduction of housing as a constitutional right. Students in digs tenancies and short term tenants need to see the introduction of rental protections and minimum standards. Legislative changes are needed to ensure the RTB can intervene in disputes relating to security deposits."

Reduce Rents

"Students need an immediate cap on the price of renting. Student accommodation should be affordable for all students, and the rising rents are pricing students out of homes."



Subsidisation of Affordable PBSA from Public Funds

"The high price of building is making it impossible for colleges to build affordable student accommodation. We urgently need the government to intervene, and utilise public funds to subsidise building affordable, purpose built student accommodation."

Abolishment of the Student Contribution Charge

"We are committed to fighting for the abolition of the Student Contribution Charge. Publicly funded higher education is needed in Ireland."

Funding for the Higher Education Sector

"Higher Education has been consistently underfunded in Ireland for years. Budget 2023 announced a €40 million increase in funding, but this still leaves the sector €285 million short of where it needs to be. This underfunding contributes to lower staff pay, worse working condition and Ireland’s staff student ratio of 23:1 (compared to the European average of 15:1)"

Minimum Wage to Match Living Wage

"Nobody should struggle to afford the basic necessities. We are calling for the minimum wage to match the current living wage of €12.90 an hour. This includes increasing PhD stipends to €28,000 a year in line with the demands of postgraduate workers."