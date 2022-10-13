Dreadnots earn safety in Division 1 following low quality win over Dundalk Gaels

Hollywood Developments Division 1 Promotion/Relegation Play Off

Dreadnots 1-11 Dundalk Gaels 1-7

Despite a scrappy second half goal from the Gaels’ Thomas O’Connell, the Dreadnots saw this game out to preserve their Division 1 status for 2023, denying Dundalk Gaels league promotion out of Division 2 in the process.

It was a game that neither side will reflect upon with any particular fondness in terms of the scoring stakes, with both sides guilty of some sloppy play and kicking a gluttony of wides from play and from placeballs.

It was the Dreadnots who began the game in a lively fashion, and John O’Brien’s side signalled their intent inside 30 seconds when Jay Hughes collected a Paraic Smith foot pass, before showing his marker a clean pair of heels, and kicking the opening point on that trusty left boot.

The Clogherhead side were keen to move the ball from the foot into that full forward line, before backing them up with support runners, and one such foot pass saw Cian McEvoy set up Peter Kirwan on the loop, to give his side a 0-2 to no score lead inside three minutes.

Dundalk Gaels needed to settle themselves down, and a close range free from Dylan McKeown at least got their side on the scoreboard after seven minutes.

Peter Kirwan restored Clogherhead’s lead minutes later, and Conor Faulkner collected an Owen Murphy pass on the run, before finding the range superbly from distance.

Faulkner was a willing support runner for his side all night from centre half back when the Dreadnots counter attacked alongside Ciaran Finnegan, with Finnegan finishing with 19 possessions in the match, while the experienced Padraig Rath provided adequate protection as a sitting midfielder.

Determined to avoid a drop to Division 2, the Dreadnots looked like they were going to run away with proceedings, when quick hands from Peter Kirwan saw Craig Shevlin maraud his way through to drive the ball to the bottom corner and give his side a 1-4 to 0-2 lead after 15 minutes.

However, the Dundalk Gaels remained in contention, having enjoyed just as much possession as their opponents. Cathal O’Hanlon’s side won five out of 11 on the Dreadnots kickouts, with Sean McCann, Jordan Keating, James Stewart and David Moloney all seeing plenty of the ball.

However, the Dundalk side will rue only scoring 0-2 from eight shots from open play in that first half. But they continued to plug away and another Dylan McKeown free, to go with a wonderful David Moloney effort from the left flank, closed that deficit to four points.

Dylan McKeown’s battle with Conor Clarke was an intriguing duel throughout and he kicked a magnificent score with the outside of his right boot to close that gap even further, leaving it at 1-4 to 0-4 in Clogherhead’s favour at the break.

The Dreadnots regrouped and Owen Murphy set up the impressive Craig Shevlin to kick an excellent point, to go with his major from earlier.

Meanwhile Peter Kirwan was first to react when a Jay Hughes effort came back off the cross bar, that stretched his side’s lead to five, at 1-6 to 0-4, just three minutes after the restart.

However, despite only losing the ball six times in that second period, it was the Dreadnots’ turn to be wasteful in that second half, as they kicked four wides in a row. When you fail to put your chances away, you fail to put the opposition away and so it proved.

The Gaels seemed to struggle to break down the Dreadnots’ defensive shape, with a passing move which seemed to be labouring from one side of the pitch to the other.

However, as he has done on a myriad of occasions in the league this season, Thomas O’Connell got a telling touch to a long ball kicked into the square by David Moloney, to give the Gaels’ hope, leaving just a point between the sides and all to play for.

It almost got even better for the Gaels, as O’Connell who was well marshalled by Dermot Campbell up until the goal, managed to break free of the Dreadnots’ cover before baring down on goal.

His effort appeared to all in attendance to have hit the back of the net. However, the cries of delight from the Gaels, quickly turned to despair, when they realised the ball had struck the side netting. What a moment that could have been for the Dundalk side.

Despite their wasteful exploits in front of the posts, the Dreadnots’ blend of youth and experience stepped up when needed. Paraic Smith (free) and Jay Hughes extended their side’s lead to three points with seven minutes remaining.

The Gaels continued to plug away, with David Moloney and David McComish closing the gap to two points. However, the Dreadnots closed the game out, with Peter Kirwan and Ciaran Finnegan keeping the Gaels at arm’s length. Adding league safety to the Championship status already earned in earlier relegation encounters.

Dreadnots: Ciaran Cunnigham; Jack Taggart, Dermot Campbell, Conor Clarke; Derek Shevlin, Conor Faulkner (0-2), Ciaran Finnegan (0-1); Cian McEvoy, Padraig Rath; Paraic Smith (0-1 free), Jay Hughes (0-2), Craig Shevlin (1-1); Owen Murphy, Peter Kirwan (0-4), Darragh Shevlin. Subs: Barry Faulkner for Taggart (39), David O’Brien for Derek Shevlin (47), Pat Lynch for Murphy (51), Fergal McGuigan for Rath (60).

Dundalk Gaels: Jamie Faulkner; Eamon Kenny, Gary Shevlin, James O’Connell; David McComish (0-1), Andrew Curley, David Moloney (0-2); James Stewart, Jordan Keating; Luke Murray, Sean McCann, Barry Watters; Thomas O’Connell (1-0), Jason Clarke, Dylan McKeown (0-4, 0-2 frees). Subs: Mark Hanna for Curley (36), Kyle Rafferty for O’Connell (53).

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Glen Emmets).