Deaths in Dundalk - Friday 14 October 2022

The death has occurred of John Gabriel (Gay) McRory of Bellurgan Point, Dundalk, Louth

On Wednesday 12 October 2022, peacefully in the love and tender care of Curam Care Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Eileen (née McKenna), parents Frank and Catherine, brothers Dessie, Paddy and Kevin, sister Dympna.

Gay will be sadly missed by his loving sons Frankie and Kevin, daughters Mary and Helen, sons in-law Matt Scott and Noel Scully, daughters in-law Siobhan and Lisa, his adored grandchildren Seán, Eileen, Niamh, Cian, Jordan, Jack, Denise, Tara, Megan, Breanna and Kayleyanne, great-grandson Ben, brother in-law Jim, sister in-law Gertie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bredge Whyte formerly of Solanus, Ard Easmuinn and Castletown Road, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, on October 13th 2022, in the dedicated care of the staff of Cúram Care Home, Dundalk. Predeceased by her parents John and Alice, sisters Kitty (Cumiskey) and Maeve, brother-in-law Harry and sister-in-law Brighid. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brothers George (Br. Gabriel) and Paddy, nephews Neil and John (Jack) Cumiskey, John, Eunan, Enda and Padraic Whyte, nieces Mary Reilly and Dara Traynor, her grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her nephew, John (Jack) Cumiskey, “Casita”, Demesne Road, Dundalk from 2pm-8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday, via the former family home on Castletown Road, proceeding on foot from there at 10.45am to St. Nicholas’ Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Kilcurry. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Margaret Hausding of St. Patrick’s Terrace, Ardee, Louth

On 12 October 2022, peacefully at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Predeceased by her husband Rudi. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Joan, her niece Linda and her husband Bill Sloan, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Friday from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. House strictly private.

May she rest in peace















