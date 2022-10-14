Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and cash in Louth
On Wednesday, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Bill and supported by An Garda Síochána, seized approximately 100,000 cigarettes and 20kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco following the search of a vehicle in County Louth. A subsequent search of a premises under warrant in the same County resulted in the seizure of over €13,000 cash.
The cigarettes and tobacco seized, of various brands, had a combined retail value of €94,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €74,000. A man in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.
On Thursday, Revenue officers were granted a 3-month cash detention order in respect of the cash seized by Judge Eirinn McKiernan at Dundalk District Court.
These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.
