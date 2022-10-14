Search

14 Oct 2022

Louth one of only two counties to have no river waters of high ecological status- EPA

Louth one of only two counties to have no river waters of high ecological status- EPA

Reporter:

Jason Newman

14 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Louth is one of only two counties to have no river waters of high ecological status according to a report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Water Quality in Ireland 2016 - 2021 found that there were 5 rivers of good quality in the county, 14 of moderate quality and 6 of poor quality. 

Poor quality waterways are determined as altered ecosystems with impaired function and reduced diversity and resilience.

Compared to the last study carried out between the years 2013-2018, 17 Louth rivers saw no change in their ecological status, 5 saw a decline in quality levels, while 3 recorded an improvement. 

The report also noted that winter nitrogen concentration levels in the Boyne Estuary recorded a decrease. 

Meanwhile, winter median phosphorus concentrations in the Boyne Estuary are up; with  phosphorus concentrations falling between the rate levels of 15%-49%. 

Nitrogen is considered the primary limiting nutrient in coastal systems which controls the growth of phytoplankton and macroalgae while phosphorus or nitrogen can control their growth in estuarine systems. 

Excess nutrients, nitrogen and phosphorus, primarily from agriculture and waste water treatment activities can affect the ecology of waterways. 

These nutrients cause excessive growth of plants and algae which in turn can clog waterways and lead to low oxygen levels that affect fish and other life.

Nationally, 54% of our surface waters are in high or good ecological status and the remaining 46% are in moderate poor or bad status.  

According to the report: 

“Overall, our water quality is declining and the number of water bodies in satisfactory condition (high or good status) across rivers, lakes, estuaries, coastal waters and groundwaters has decreased since the last assessment which covered the period 2013-2018.

“Rivers: There has been a 1% decline in the number of river water bodies in satisfactory condition. We are failing to protect our highest quality rivers; only 43% of our rivers which should be at high status are achieving that standard.

“Over the period of this assessment there were 161 fish kills recorded. Any fish kill is unacceptable and their causes need to be eradicated.

“Our surface waters and groundwaters continue to be under pressure from different human activities. 

“Nearly half are not as healthy as they should be and many are continuing to decline. This is particularly evident in our estuaries and coastal waters which have experienced a marked decline in quality since the previous assessment. 

“The evidence presented in this report clearly shows that the goal of restoring all waters to good status by 2027 will not be achieved. 

“Our water quality is going in the wrong direction and any improvements we are seeing are being cancelled out by declines occurring elsewhere.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media