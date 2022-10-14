Search

Ryan O’Kane continuing to impress Lilywhites faithful

Ryan O'Kane in action for Dundalk against St Pats. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Niall Newberry

14 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

On a night where Ireland’s fastest man, Israel Olatunde, was brilliantly received by the crowd at Casey’s Field, another young local talent and ex-Marist pupil, Ryan O’Kane, enhanced his growing reputation with a first professional goal at the Carrick Road venue.

Olatunde, the sprinter who rose to prominence at this summer’s European Championships, was welcomed at half-time by the Dundalk FC support, moments after O’Kane had them on their feet with his goal in Friday’s game against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Dundalk were trailing 1-0, when one minute into first-half stoppage-time the shining 19-year-old O’Kane produced an excellent first SSE Airtricity League goal for the club, adding to the one he bagged in Wexford in the second round of the FAI Cup in August.

The Lilywhites may have ultimately suffered a 2-1 defeat on the night, but Ardee Road native O’Kane was named Man of the Match for the third home game in succession.

The Commentary Box: O’Donnell’s win at all cost mentality fails to reap rewards

O’Donnell backing Dundalk's attacking approach ahead of vital run-in

“Ryan’s been great,” enthused head coach Stephen O’Donnell afterwards. “He’s been so receptive from where he was probably in pre-season to where he is now.

“He’s been brilliant and as I said, he has a great attitude. I remember the first day I came to Oriel to be unveiled, I looked out from the window there, and Ryan was going in and out of cones, doing training at Oriel in the middle of December. He has a great attitude, great work ethic, and he’s getting his rewards.

“As I said, his progression from where he was probably in my mind in pre-season, in regards the set-up of the team, to where he is now has been huge. He deserves it because he works hard.”

After making his Warrenpoint Town debut at the age of 15, O’Kane signed for Dundalk ahead of the 2021 campaign, but found first-team opportunities limited last term.

Indeed, the winger spent much of this year playing in the U19 National League, but has come of age in the second half of the season for O’Donnell’s European-chasing side.

“The first half of the season, he was learning all the time and he was playing with the U19s, but what he was doing was playing really well with the U19s and putting his hand up.

“He didn’t go to the U19s and have a little sulk. He went and ripped up the U19s, and that always is the way to go about things. In regards bodies and fitness too, he’s now getting a proper run of games.

“He’s doing really well, and he’ll keep doing really well because he’s made of the right stuff in regards mentality, enthusiasm, and wanting to be a player.”

O’Kane represented Bellurgan United in the Dundalk Schoolboys League and was part of the representative team, earning the Super Cup NI (formerly Milk Cup) Junior Player of the Tournament award in 2018, after scoring three times throughout five appearances.

Grandson of ex-Dundalk chairman Tony O’Kane, his recent performances have attracted the attention of potential cross-channel suitors, as well as reported interest from Italy. 

Between himself, boxer Amy Broadhurst, and Olatunde, there’s no shortage of young, local sporting talent at the top of their respective game, inspiring the next generation.

