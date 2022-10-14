Decision due next month on proposed development at former orphanage in Dundalk

A decision is due next month on a planning application for a development consisting of the conservation, extension and change of use of former St. Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School and St Malachy's Convent, at Seatown Place, Castle Street, Dundalk, and the construction of 58 new apartments.

A planning application had been lodged with Louth County Council in November 2021 by Laurence Tuite, seeking to redevelop the site. The former St Joseph's Female Orphanage & Industrial School is a protected structure, listed in the local authority's Record of Protected Structures as RPS D290, and St. Malachy's Convent is also protected structure, (RPS D292). Both are located in an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA).

According to available details, the proposed development would include: the complete restoration and refurbishment of the two protected structures to the front of the site; the demolition of the existing gymnasium, classroom, laundry and workshop building to the rear of the property at Castle Street; and the development of 58 apartments in two blocks, 31 apartments in one block, and 27 apartments in another. The planned apartments would comprise four one-bed studio apartments, 25 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.

A number of submissions have been made on this planning application, with reasons for objecting to the development including traffic impact and safety considerations, car parking provision and waste management.

A request for further information on the planning application was sought by Louth County Council on January 14, with the processing of the application being put on hold until this was received by the local authority. The further information was due by 14 July, but following a request by the applicant for an extension of time to provide the requested details, the due date was moved to 12 October 2022.

With the submission of further information this week, Louth County Council have indicated that a decision is due on the application by 8 November 2022, with submissions due by 25 October.